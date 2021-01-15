Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 2 Million - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Germany has confirmed 22,368 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 2,000,958, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 1,113 to 44,994 people within the same period of time.

More than 1.64 million patients have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 93 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.99 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.