Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Reaches 150 - Institute

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany has grown to 150, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for collecting statistical data on the virus.

On Sunday, the institute reported on 129 confirmed cases.

"In Germany, 150 cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection have been confirmed to date," the institute said in a statement.

The cases were recorded in ten out of 16 German states. The highest number of cases 86 infected patients was reported in North Rhine-Westphalia state.

As of Monday, COVID-19 has infected over 89,000 people and killed more than 3,000 globally. Meanwhile, more than 45,000 patients have recovered.