Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Germany Surpasses 1,130 - Health Authorities

Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Germany has reached 1,139, the Robert Koch Institute, the government's disease control authority, said on Monday.

Earlier on the day, the authority reported on 1,112 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, the first two fatalities have been registered in the country's state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the majority of people diagnosed with the disease have been also detected in the same state ” over half of the cases. Meanwhile, more than 200 cases are in Bavaria and Baden-Wurttemberg states and nearly 50 in the capital of Berlin.

The only state that has not recorded any cases so far is Saxony-Anhalt.

