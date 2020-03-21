Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Rises by 41% to 19,711 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany has risen by some 41 percent to 19,711 within the past 24 hours, German media reported.

On Friday, Robert Koch Institute under the German Foreign Ministry said, that the number of infected people in the country stood at 13,957, with 31 fatalities. The institute updates the figures once a day while fresh data are provided by German media.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the worst-hit German state is North Rhine-Westphalia, with 6,257 confirmed cases. The number of infected people in Baden-Württemberg has reached 3,665, Bavaria 3,107, and Lower Saxony 1,262. The death toll has reportedly reached 62, while 134 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. About 260,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.