Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 200,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 534 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 200,260, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,078 people within the same period of time.

Some 186,400 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 351 new cases and three fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 583,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.