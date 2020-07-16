UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Germany Surpasses 200,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 200,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 534 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 200,260, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,078 people within the same period of time.

Some 186,400 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 351 new cases and three fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 583,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

6 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

7 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

10 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.