Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Approaching 1.2Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in India has reached 1,192,915 since the outbreak with about 37,700 infections being recorded over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, India's COVID-19 total has grown by over 37,100. The daily growth has been surpassing 30,000 since mid-July.

Meanwhile, as many as 648 coronavirus patients died in India in the past 24 hours, up from 587 the day before, bringing the death toll to 28,732. Over the same period, the number of cured patients has reached 753,049 after growing by 28,472.

The central state of Maharashtra remains the worst-hit area, with 327,031 confirmed infections, followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu with 180,643 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 125,096 cases.

India's coronavirus case count is the third highest in the world, with the US ranking first and Brazil second. At the same time, according to the Indian authorities, the country has one of the lowest mortality rate per 1 million people.