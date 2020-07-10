Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Nears 800,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) India has confirmed 26,506 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 793,802, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 21,604, with 475 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 230,599 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 126,581 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 107,051 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 24,879 new coronavirus cases and 487 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 554,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.