Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In India Surpasses 9 Million - Ministry Of Health

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) India has confirmed 45,882 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,004,365, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 132,162 people, with 584 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 8.

4 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 56.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.35 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

