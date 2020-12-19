UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In India Surpasses 10 Million - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Surpasses 10 Million - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) India has confirmed 25,153 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,004,599, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 145,136 people, with 347 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9.

55 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 17.4 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 75.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.67 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

8 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

9 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

10 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

9 hours ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

9 hours ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.