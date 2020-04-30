Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Surpasses 33,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has increased by 1,718 over the past 24 hours and now amounts to 33,050, the country's Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has increased by 1,718 over the past 24 hours and now amounts to 33,050, the country's Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the health authorities, 8,324 patients have been cured from the disease since the outbreak with 628 recoveries being recorded over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,074 with 67 fatalities being confirmed over the past day.

As of now, a total of 23,651 patients are receiving treatment.

Most cases have been confirmed in the central Maharashtra state � 9,915. It is followed by the westernmost Gujarat state (4,082) and the greater New Delhi area (3,439).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown, initially introduced on March 25, until May 3.