UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In India Surpasses 33,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:16 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Surpasses 33,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has increased by 1,718 over the past 24 hours and now amounts to 33,050, the country's Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has increased by 1,718 over the past 24 hours and now amounts to 33,050, the country's Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the health authorities, 8,324 patients have been cured from the disease since the outbreak with 628 recoveries being recorded over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,074 with 67 fatalities being confirmed over the past day.

As of now, a total of 23,651 patients are receiving treatment.

Most cases have been confirmed in the central Maharashtra state � 9,915. It is followed by the westernmost Gujarat state (4,082) and the greater New Delhi area (3,439).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown, initially introduced on March 25, until May 3.

Related Topics

India Narendra Modi New Delhi March May Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkish drama Ertugrul bcomes top trend on social ..

19 minutes ago

France in recession as virus-hit economy shrinks 5 ..

4 minutes ago

Wheat procurement begins in Tandlianwala

5 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Labour Day with ..

32 minutes ago

Russian Antitrust Body Rejects Initiative to Prior ..

7 seconds ago

Russia's COVID-19 Tally Tops 100,000 - Response Ce ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.