Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In India Surpasses 500,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) India has confirmed record 18,552 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 500,000, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in India currently stands at 508,953. The death toll from the disease has reached 15,685, with 384 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 152,765 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 77,240 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 74,622 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 17,296 new coronavirus cases and 407 fatalities.

India comes fourth in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, Brazil and Russia.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 493,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

