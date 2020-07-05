Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Surpasses 670,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) India has confirmed record 24,800 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 673,165, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in India stood at 22,700, while on Friday, it was 20,900.

The death toll from the disease has reached 19,268, with 613 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra, with confirmed 200,064 cases, remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 107,001 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 97,200 cases

India comes fourth in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, Brazil and Russia.

According to John Hopkins University, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia is just 399 more than in India.

Despite the growing number of cases, in late June, the government announced the second phase of lifting quarantine restrictions. According to the new rules, lockdowns are still in places in regions deemed "red zones" where the infection rates are still high at least until July 31. On June 8, India started lifting restrictions in some parts of the country with low infection rates allowing places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants to open in the first phase.