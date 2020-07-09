Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in India Surpasses 760,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) India has confirmed 24,879 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 760,000, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in India currently stands at 767,296. The death toll from the disease has reached 21,129, with 487 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 223,724 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 122,350 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 104,864 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 22,700 new coronavirus cases and 482 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 548,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.