UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Iran Exceeds 171,000 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 171,000 - Health Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Iran confirmed 2,364 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 171,789, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,364 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected across the country, and 72 people [COVID-19 carriers] have died," Jahanpur told the IRINN channel.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased to 8,291 over the given period, while the number of recoveries reached 134,349.

Iran registered a record 3,574 cases on Thursday. Since then, the country is reporting less than 3,000 cases a day.

Related Topics

Iran Died Same Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

2 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

3 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.