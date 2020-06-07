Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 171,000 - Health Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Iran confirmed 2,364 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 171,789, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,364 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected across the country, and 72 people [COVID-19 carriers] have died," Jahanpur told the IRINN channel.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased to 8,291 over the given period, while the number of recoveries reached 134,349.

Iran registered a record 3,574 cases on Thursday. Since then, the country is reporting less than 3,000 cases a day.