Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 100,000 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Iran confirmed more than 1,200 coronavirus cases in one day, which brings the total tally to 98,647, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Monday.

The is the highest number of new cases since April 21. For days, the middle Eastern country has seen consistent decrease in new cases. On Sunday, there were 976 new patients.

"Over the past day, we confirmed 1,223 new coronavirus cases across the country. Based on this data, a total of 98,647 cases of infection have been recorded," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

Jahanpur added that the number of recoveries reached 79,379, which puts Iran among the top five countries by the number of people who fully recovered from COVID-19 behind the United States, Germany, Italy and Spain.

At the same time, Iran confirmed 74 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, and the overall COVID-19 death toll reached 6,277. On Sunday, the number of daily deaths was 47.