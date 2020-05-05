UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Iran Nears 100,000 - Health Ministry

Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

Iran registered over 1,300 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally climbed to 99,970, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Iran registered over 1,300 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally climbed to 99,970, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Tuesday.

"The number of cases is close to 100,000. Over the past day, we confirmed 1,323 new coronavirus cases across the country.

Based on this data, a total of 99,970 cases of infection have been recorded," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

Iran has been reporting a rise in a daily number of cases since May 2, when the country confirmed just 802 cases.

Jahanpur also said that the number of recoveries reached 80,475. At the same time, Iran confirmed 63 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the overall death toll to 6,340.

