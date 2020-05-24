Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Iran Surpasses 135,700 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has risen by 2,180 to 135,701, Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said on Sunday, as the daily increase generally continues to grow after hitting the record low of 802 on May 2.

The number of those who fully recovered from the disease has reached 105,801, Jahanpour said, as aired by the IRINN tv channel.

Over the past 24 hours, 58 more fatalities have been recorded with the total death toll reaching 7,417 since the outbreak, the spokesman added.

In late March, Iran was an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East reporting some 3,000 cases per day. Last month, the spread of the virus started to slow down allowing the authorities to ease the lockdown in mid-April. In early May, government resumed Friday prayers and reopened mosques on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan in "white" cities and towns, least affected by the coronavirus epidemic. After that, the trend reversed and the daily number of new cases went up.