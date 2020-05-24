UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Iran Surpasses 135,700 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Iran Surpasses 135,700 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has risen by 2,180 to 135,701, Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said on Sunday, as the daily increase generally continues to grow after hitting the record low of 802 on May 2.

The number of those who fully recovered from the disease has reached 105,801, Jahanpour said, as aired by the IRINN tv channel.

Over the past 24 hours, 58 more fatalities have been recorded with the total death toll reaching 7,417 since the outbreak, the spokesman added.

In late March, Iran was an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East reporting some 3,000 cases per day. Last month, the spread of the virus started to slow down allowing the authorities to ease the lockdown in mid-April. In early May, government resumed Friday prayers and reopened mosques on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan in "white" cities and towns, least affected by the coronavirus epidemic. After that, the trend reversed and the daily number of new cases went up.

Related Topics

Iran Middle East March May Sunday TV From Government Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

44 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

3 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

4 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

4 hours ago

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.