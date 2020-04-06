UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Iraq Tops 950 As 83 New Cases Detected - Ministry

Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A further 83 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iraq, raising the total since the start of the outbreak to above 950, the country's Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

The overall number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Iraq now stands at 961, the ministry announced in a Facebook post.

A total of 279 people have recovered after contracting the disease and 61 people have died.

The government has imposed a curfew to limit the population's movement as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease. The curfew is set to expire on April 11, and the country's state institutions, schools and universities have been closed.

