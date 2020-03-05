Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Ireland Rises From 2 to 6 - Medical Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The number of confirmed new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Ireland has risen from two to six, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health Tony Holohan said.

The first case of the disease was confirmed in Ireland on Saturday.

"Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Contact tracing is under way for these four new cases," Holohan said on Wednesday in a statement, as quoted by the RTE broadcaster.

The new four cases were registered in the western part of the country, while the previous two in the east.

More than 95,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China that is an epicenter of the outbreak. More than 3,200 people have died, but over 51,000 have recovered after the treatment.