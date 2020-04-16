Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Israel Exceeds 12,500 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Israel has reached 12,501 with death toll rising to 130, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 180, and 133 others are receiving lung ventilation.

Meanwhile, 2,563 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak.