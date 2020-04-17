UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Israel Surpasses 12,700 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 12,700 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel has reached 12,758, while the death toll has risen to 142, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the health authorities, 625 patients are currently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the number of those in critical condition has increased to 181 with 137 others receiving lung ventilation.

So far, a total of 2,818 people in Israel have been cured from the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Israel From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

30 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.