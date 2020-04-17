Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 12,700 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel has reached 12,758, while the death toll has risen to 142, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the health authorities, 625 patients are currently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the number of those in critical condition has increased to 181 with 137 others receiving lung ventilation.

So far, a total of 2,818 people in Israel have been cured from the coronavirus.