Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 12,850 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Israel has registered 148 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 12,855, while the death toll has risen to 148, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the health authorities, the number of patients in critical condition has increased to 182 with 129 others receiving lung ventilation.

A total of 2,967 patients have recovered.

To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 145,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.