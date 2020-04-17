UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Israel Surpasses 12,850 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:05 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 12,850 - Health Ministry

Israel has registered 148 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 12,855, while the death toll has risen to 148, the Health Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Israel has registered 148 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 12,855, while the death toll has risen to 148, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the health authorities, the number of patients in critical condition has increased to 182 with 129 others receiving lung ventilation.

A total of 2,967 patients have recovered.

To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 145,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Israel Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

6 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

1 minute ago

Vettel dismisses back-to-back racing overload as ' ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets rise on China GDP data

1 minute ago

Chinese doctors leave today after sharing expertis ..

10 minutes ago

Locked Down? Not a Problem - This Is How Our Smart ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.