Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Kenya Rises to 184 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya has increased to 184, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, we have tested a total of 308 samples, out of which 5 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease, 3 are Kenyans while 2 are foreign nationals. Three of them had traveled; one each from Tanzania, UK and UAE ...

The ages of the 5 new cases range between 39 and 77 years ... This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive for the disease in the country to 184," the ministry said on Twitter.

On a global scale, nearly 1.5 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 89,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 337,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.