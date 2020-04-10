UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Kenya Rises To 184 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Kenya Rises to 184 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya has increased to 184, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, we have tested a total of 308 samples, out of which 5 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease, 3 are Kenyans while 2 are foreign nationals. Three of them had traveled; one each from Tanzania, UK and UAE ...

The ages of the 5 new cases range between 39 and 77 years ... This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive for the disease in the country to 184," the ministry said on Twitter.

On a global scale, nearly 1.5 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 89,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 337,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

UK Twitter UAE Died Tanzania Kenya From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

40 minutes ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

13 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

1 hour ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.