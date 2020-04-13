UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Kyrgyzstan Rises By 42 To 419 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Kyrgyzstan registered 42 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours and the total tally in the Central Asian country climbed to 419, the COVID-19 response center told Sputnik on Monday.

"On April 13, 2020, 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a spokesman for the center said, adding that 16 health workers were among the new cases.

Overall, 79 health workers have been infected with the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.

The COVID-19 death toll remains five people and it has not increased over the past day.

Eleven coronavirus patients are in critical condition, according to the health authorities.

The country has declared a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

