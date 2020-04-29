UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Kyrgyzstan Rises By 21 To 729 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 21 over the past 24 hours to 729, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On April 29, 2020, a total of 21 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

He said six medics were among those newly infected.

Out of 729 confirmed cases, 191 are those of medics. Eight people have died. A total of 437 people have recovered.

