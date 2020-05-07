Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 24 to 895 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 24 over the past 24 hours to 895, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On May 7, 2020, a total of 24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

He said three medics were among those newly infected.

Out of 895 confirmed cases, 224 are those of medics and doctors. Twelve people have died. A total of 637 people have recovered.