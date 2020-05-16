Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 6 to 1,117 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by six to 1,117 over the past 24 hours, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

A day earlier, Kyrgyzstan reported about 29 new confirmed cases and two fatalities.

"On May 16, 2020, six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center's spokesperson said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the central Asian nation stands at 14 people, while 783 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.