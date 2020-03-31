UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Latvia Approaches 400 - Health Authorities

The number of cases of the coronavirus in Latvia has increased by 22 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 398, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Tuesday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Latvia has increased by 22 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 398, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Tuesday.

According to the center, over 14,800 people have tested for the disease so far in the country.

Given the epidemiological situation, the Latvian authorities declared the state of emergency in the country. All international passenger traffic is suspended, while mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities are closed.

