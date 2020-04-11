Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Reaches 630 - Health Authorities

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Latvia has increased to 630, with 18 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Saturday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Latvia has increased to 630, with 18 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Saturday.

"Latvia has confirmed 18 new cases of the coronavirus. As of now, the number of those infected is 630," the health authorities said.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has grown to four.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Latvia declared a state of emergency on March 17 and extended it earlier this week until May 12. In addition, all international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities have been closed.

In neighboring Estonia, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased by 46 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,304, according to the health authorities.

The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 24, and 93 patients have recovered.

Elsewhere in the region, Finland has reported 136 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of those infected to 2,905. A total of 49 patients have died.

Meanwhile, Romania has recorded 523 new COVID-19 cases, reaching a total of 5,990, 282 of which are fatal.

In Switzerland, the count of coronavirus infections has risen by 529 to 24,900 cases over a day. The death toll stands at 831. Earlier this week, the Swiss authorities decided to extend coronavirus-related restrictions in the country until April 26.