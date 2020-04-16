UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Latvia Reaches 675 - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:27 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 patients in Latvia has reached 675 with nine of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

"As of now, the number of those infected is 675," the health authorities said.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at five.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency on March 17 and extended it until May 12. In addition, all international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events have been banned, and schools and universities have been closed.

