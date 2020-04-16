Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Reaches 675 - Health Authorities

The number of COVID-19 patients in Latvia has reached 675 with nine of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 patients in Latvia has reached 675 with nine of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

"As of now, the number of those infected is 675," the health authorities said.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at five.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency on March 17 and extended it until May 12. In addition, all international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events have been banned, and schools and universities have been closed.