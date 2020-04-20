Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Reaches 739 - Health Authorities

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Latvia has reached 739 with 27 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday

"As of now, the number of those infected amounts to 739," the health authorities told reporters.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at five.

As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the authorities declared a state of emergency on March 17 and extended it until May 12. In addition, international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events have been banned, and schools and universities have been closed.