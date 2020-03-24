Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lebanon Exceeds 300 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus surpassed 300 in Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Rafik Hariri University Hospital has confirmed 304 cases of coronavirus by laboratory tests.

It is 37 more than yesterday," the ministry said in a statement.

To date, four patients have died and eight others have recovered in the country.

Due to the epidemiological situation in the country, Lebanon's Higher Defense Council declared a state of emergency on March 15. The borders and seaports, as well as places of public gatherings, were shut.