Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lebanon Rises by 5 to 668 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Lebanese authorities have registered five more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 668, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that the total number of fatalities has reached 21, while the total of recoveries has risen up to 86.

Among 668 of those infected 34 cases have been imported.

According to the ministry, the health authorities have conducted over 19,000 tests for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Iraq have confirmed 402 and 1,434 coronavirus cases respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.