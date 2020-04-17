Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Libya Rises by 1 to 49 - Center for Disease Control

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Libyan authorities have registered one more coronavirus case in the country, which brings the total number of those infected to 49, the Tripoli-based National Center for Disease Control said on Friday.

"A laboratory for the public health in the disease center [received] samples on Thursday.

Among them, 64 were negative, and one tested positive for the coronavirus," the center said in a statement.

According to the center's official page, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 49, with 11 patients having recovered and one having died.

Earlier this week, Libya's Government of National Accord announced that it had imposed a curfew on areas under its control for a 10-day period starting from Friday to contain the spread of the disease.