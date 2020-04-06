UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Lithuania Rises To 843 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Rises to 843 - Government

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania has reached 843 with 32 registered over the past 24 hours, the national government said on Monday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania has reached 843 with 32 registered over the past 24 hours, the national government said on Monday.

According to the authorities, so far, seven patients have recovered from the disease and 14 others have died.

As a part of measures to combat the pandemic, the authorities announced a nationwide quarantine until April 13, the violation of which entails a criminal penalty.

