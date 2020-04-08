Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Rises to 912 - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania has reached 912, including 32 cases registered over the past 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, so far, eight patients have recovered from the disease and 15 people have died.

More than 30,100 people have tested for the disease since the outbreak in the country with 2,301 of tests being taken over the past 24 hours.

As a part of measures to combat the pandemic, the authorities announced a nationwide quarantine that will be imn place until April 13. Those who violate the restriction may face criminal penalty.