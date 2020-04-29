Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Rises to 1,375 - Authorities

The number of coronavirus cases in Lithuania has increased by 31 to 1,375 over the past 24 hours, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Lithuania has increased by 31 to 1,375 over the past 24 hours, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the death toll has reached 45 and a total of 563 patients have fully recovered since the outbreak.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,392 people were tested for the disease, which brings the total tallyl of those tested to 118,201.

In the meantime, Latvia has confirmed 13 new cases of the disease and two more fatalities. This brings the country's COVID-19 tally to 849 and the death toll to 15.

In neighboring Estonia, the number of those infected has risen by nine to 1,666. Since the outbreak, over 51,000 people have been tested for COVID-19. As of now, 89 patients are in hospitals. The number of fatalities has reached 50, and 236 patients have been cured.

Moldova's toll of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,638 since the outbreak, while the number of fatalities has increased by six to 109. So far, 1,114 patients have recovered. According to the authorities, 932 of those infected are health care workers.