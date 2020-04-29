UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Lithuania Rises To 1,375 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Rises to 1,375 - Authorities

The number of coronavirus cases in Lithuania has increased by 31 to 1,375 over the past 24 hours, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Lithuania has increased by 31 to 1,375 over the past 24 hours, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the death toll has reached 45 and a total of 563 patients have fully recovered since the outbreak.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,392 people were tested for the disease, which brings the total tallyl of those tested to 118,201.

In the meantime, Latvia has confirmed 13 new cases of the disease and two more fatalities. This brings the country's COVID-19 tally to 849 and the death toll to 15.

In neighboring Estonia, the number of those infected has risen by nine to 1,666. Since the outbreak, over 51,000 people have been tested for COVID-19. As of now, 89 patients are in hospitals. The number of fatalities has reached 50, and 236 patients have been cured.

Moldova's toll of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,638 since the outbreak, while the number of fatalities has increased by six to 109. So far, 1,114 patients have recovered. According to the authorities, 932 of those infected are health care workers.

Related Topics

Estonia Lithuania Latvia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil Should Introduce Progressive Tax Reform to ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Consul Says Quarantine Measures in China's ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Installs Thermal Cameras in Holy Mosq ..

4 minutes ago

Political Dialogue Only Solution to Libya Conflict ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Calls on US to Be Transparent About Purpos ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Confirms Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' V ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.