Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Mainland China Rises to 80,928 - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has risen by 34 over the past day to 80,928, more than 70,400 people have been discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said in a statement Thursday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (districts, cities of central subordination) information about 80,928 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 7,263 people currently sick (2,314 are in serious condition), 70,420 people have been discharged from hospitals, 3,245 have died," the committee said.

Eight people have died from COVID-19 and 819 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.