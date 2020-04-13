Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Exceeds 4,800 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has reached 4,817, while 77 patients have died of the disease, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the ministry reported about 4,683 cases of the disease and 76 fatalities.

A total of 2,464 patients have recovered.

Over 1.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, with over 114,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University, which collects statistics from various national sources.