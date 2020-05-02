UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Surpasses 20,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 08:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 20,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of people, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 1,515 to 20,739 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Friday that death toll had increased by 113 to 1,972 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 1,425 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 127 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 238,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Mexico March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

7 hours ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

7 hours ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

7 hours ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.