Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 20,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of people, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 1,515 to 20,739 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Friday that death toll had increased by 113 to 1,972 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 1,425 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 127 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 238,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.