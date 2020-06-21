Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 175,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 175,200 while the country's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 20,700, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows.

There are currently more than 23,500 active coronavirus cases in Mexico, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Saturday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 175,202 with 4,717 cases having been registered in the past 24 hours. Over that period, 387 new COVID-19 deaths were registered with the total death toll standing at 20,781.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at 170,485 and the death toll stood at 20,394. A week ago, Mexico had over 142,000 coronavirus cases while the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at around 16,800.

Thus the country had a weekly death toll rise of around 4,000 and a weekly increase of around 33,000 COVID-19 cases. This is greater than the weekly increases registered in the previous 7-day period, when Mexico had a weekly death toll rise of around 3,000 and a weekly increase of around 30,000 COVID-19 cases.