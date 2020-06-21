UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Surpasses 175,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 175,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 175,200 while the country's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 20,700, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows.

There are currently more than 23,500 active coronavirus cases in Mexico, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Saturday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 175,202 with 4,717 cases having been registered in the past 24 hours. Over that period, 387 new COVID-19 deaths were registered with the total death toll standing at 20,781.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at 170,485 and the death toll stood at 20,394. A week ago, Mexico had over 142,000 coronavirus cases while the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at around 16,800.

Thus the country had a weekly death toll rise of around 4,000 and a weekly increase of around 33,000 COVID-19 cases. This is greater than the weekly increases registered in the previous 7-day period, when Mexico had a weekly death toll rise of around 3,000 and a weekly increase of around 30,000 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Twitter Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

5 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

6 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

6 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

8 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

8 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.