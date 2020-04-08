Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Exceeds 20,500 - Authorities

The number of cases of the coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 969 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 20,549, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 969 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 20,549, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Wednesday.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 2,248 with 147 of the fatalities being recorded over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, more than 7,700 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

On a global scale, more than 1.4 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 83,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 308,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.