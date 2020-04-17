UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Oman Rises By 50 To 1,069 - Health Ministry

Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman has increased to 1,069, with 50 having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in an official statement on Friday

Among those infected were 26 Omani nationals, and 24 other cases were imported, according to the statement. The total number of recoveries has reached 176.

The death toll has risen by one to five, with a 66-year-old man having died from the disease overnight, the ministry said, reiterating its call to adhere to preventive measures, including social distancing and self-isolation.

The Arab Gulf countries see an everyday increase in cases of the infection and coronavirus-related fatalities.

Saudi Arabia ranks first with its total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, which has reached 6,380 with 83 deaths.

According to the UAE health ministry's official website, the authorities have registered 5,825 cases in the country, with 35 patients having died. Meanwhile, 1,095 have fully recovered.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Qatar and Kuwait has risen to 4,663 and 1,658, respectively. Meanwhile, Bahrain has confirmed 1,700 cases with seven related deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

