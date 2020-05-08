Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Poland Increases to 15,200 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Poland has increased by 153 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 15,200, the national Health Ministry said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Poland has increased by 153 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 15,200, the national Health Ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has reached 756 with one fatality being recorded over the past day, the ministry added.

As of now, a total of 2,758 people are hospitalized and 104,024 others are in quarantine. In addition, 5,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

Estonia, in its turn, has confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus bringing the country's tally to 1,725, according to the health authorities.

Since the outbreak, fifty-six patients have died and 277 others have been cured. As of now, 58 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals with five of them being treated by mechanical ventilation of lungs.

In the meantime, in neighboring Lithuania, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,436 with three cases being confirmed over the past day. So far, 49 people have died from the disease and 765 others nave fully recovered.

Since the outbreak, over 172,000 people have tested for the coronavirus with 8,101 tests run on Thursday.