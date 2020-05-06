Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Qatar Rises by 830 to 17,972 - Health Ministry

Qatar has registered 830 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 17,972, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Qatar has registered 830 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 17,972, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Public Health today announced the registration of 830 confirmed new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 146 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State of Qatar to 2,070," the ministry said in an official statement.

According to the ministry, no coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded in the country over the past day. The death toll stands at 12.

Qatar's neighboring Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have so far registered 15,192 and 3,670 coronavirus cases, respectively.

The Omani Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen by 168 to 2,903, including 888 recoveries and 13 deaths.