Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Qatar Rises By 918 To 18,890 - Health Ministry

Fri 08th May 2020

Qatar has registered 918 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 18,890, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Qatar has registered 918 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 18,890, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Public Health today announced the registration of 918 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 216 new recovered cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the State of Qatar to 2,286," the ministry said in an official statement.

According to the ministry, no coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded in the country over the past day.

The death toll stands at 12.

Qatar's neighboring Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have so far registered 15,738 and 4,131 coronavirus cases, respectively.

The Omani Health Ministry reported on Thursday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen by 55 to 2,958, including 980 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Kuwait's health authorities have recorded 278 COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 6,567, and the death toll has increased by two to 44.

