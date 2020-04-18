UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Russia Rises By 4,785 In 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 4,785 in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 4,785 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, bringing the total to 36,793, the response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russia has registered 4,785 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, bringing the total to 36,793, the response center said Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,785cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in 79 regions in Russia. In Russia, cumulatively, 36,793 cases (+ 15.

0 percent) of coronavirus infection were registered in 85 regions" the center said.

Of the new cases, 2,649 were registered in Moscow, 427 in Moscow region, 139 in St. Petersburg.

The doth toll rose by 40 new cases, bring the total number of fatalities to 313. Meanwhile, 467 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, with total 3,057 having been discharged.

