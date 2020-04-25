MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia's Murmansk Region has risen by 193 - or 29 percent - to 856, the regional coronavirus response center said.

The biggest outbreak in the region has hit a construction site for the natural gas company Novatek in the village of Belokamenka.

"As of 23:30 [20:30 GMT], on April 24, 193 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Murmansk Region. The total number of the coronavirus cases stands at 856 people: 686 at the construction site in Belokamenka (+192 cases), 170 in other parts of the Murmansk Region," the center said in a statement on late Friday.

Four people have died of the illness in the region, while 70 others have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has recorded 68,622 cases so far with 615 fatal cases.