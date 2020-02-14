UrduPoint.com
Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Singapore Rises to 67 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Nine new coronavirus cases were registered in Singapore by Friday, bringing the total number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus in the country to 67, the Health Ministry said.

"As of 14 February 2020, 12pm [04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified nine additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. Of these, six are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God and one is linked to a previous case. Contact tracing of the other two cases is underway to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to China," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that two patients had been discharged from hospital on Friday.

"In all, 17 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital," the statement read.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 64,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,380 people.

