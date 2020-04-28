UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Singapore Rises By 528 To 14,951 - Health Ministry

Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of 28 April 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 528 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Eight cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the ministry said in a press release.

This takes Singapore's tally to 14,951. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease stands at 12.

